Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OWL. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 63,339,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,576,000 after acquiring an additional 163,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,731,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,199,000 after buying an additional 250,977 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,284,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,754,000 after buying an additional 107,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,512,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,529,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,418,000 after purchasing an additional 277,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OWL opened at $19.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OWL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

