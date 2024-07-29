Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,033 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.10% of Trinity Capital worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 3,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIN opened at $14.68 on Monday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $726.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.09 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 36.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.71%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

