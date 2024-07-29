Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 10,271 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,730 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $97.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $104.79. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.66.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDACORP

In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

