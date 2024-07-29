Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 2,767 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,661,000 after purchasing an additional 527,190 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,278,000 after buying an additional 1,025,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after buying an additional 131,540 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,796,000 after buying an additional 219,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,110,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,138,000 after buying an additional 288,280 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $53.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $54.94.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.14 million. Analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

