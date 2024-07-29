Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 607 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $97.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.00. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

