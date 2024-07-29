Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 70,744 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,744 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.22% of Saratoga Investment worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2,604.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 82,860 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

SAR opened at $23.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $321.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAR shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

