Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $700,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $64.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.