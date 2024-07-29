Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 42,309 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Comcast by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.01.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

