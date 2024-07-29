Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.16% of Diamond Hill Investment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $161.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.26 and its 200 day moving average is $151.90. The company has a market capitalization of $446.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $187.95.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jo Ann Quinif acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.24 per share, with a total value of $55,696.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,002.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,435,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jo Ann Quinif purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.24 per share, with a total value of $55,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,002.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $165,541. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

