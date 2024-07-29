Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,178 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $685,000. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31.6% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 34,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 556,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,338,000 after purchasing an additional 156,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of JBT stock opened at $100.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $88.03 and a 12-month high of $123.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report).

