QUALCOMM (QCOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect QUALCOMM to post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. QUALCOMM has set its Q3 guidance at $2.15-$2.35 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, analysts expect QUALCOMM to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $180.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

