QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,879,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,906,000 after acquiring an additional 37,733 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 980,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,231,000 after purchasing an additional 683,637 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,961,000 after purchasing an additional 536,492 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 776,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QuidelOrtho

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $2,585,300.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,395,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,687,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,468,847 shares of company stock valued at $51,024,340. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QDEL opened at $38.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $89.11.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuidelOrtho

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.