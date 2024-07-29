Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 137,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 92,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,439,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,096,000 after purchasing an additional 69,383 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,918,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 49,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 51,852 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $187,461.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,027,720.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,210.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $187,461.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,517. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $37.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

