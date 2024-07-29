Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $46.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $48.97.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Newmont by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 663,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after acquiring an additional 132,568 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 310,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after buying an additional 48,122 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

