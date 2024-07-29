Raymond James Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Raymond James lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$993.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 12.44%.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 1.2 %

AQN opened at C$8.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$6.75 and a 52 week high of C$10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.91.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.55%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.