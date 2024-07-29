Raymond James Weighs in on Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.01 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 14.42%.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

PIF stock opened at C$12.97 on Monday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$11.08 and a twelve month high of C$15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65. The stock has a market cap of C$273.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.46.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

