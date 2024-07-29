Raymond James Weighs in on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $13.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.02. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share.
Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$140.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th.
West Fraser Timber Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$121.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -82.15 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$107.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$108.96. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$88.61 and a 52-week high of C$122.23.
West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.441 per share. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is -109.46%.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
