Realty Income (O) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Realty Income has set its FY24 guidance at $4.13-4.21 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.130-4.210 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Realty Income to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $58.07 on Monday. Realty Income has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average is $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Read Our Latest Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.