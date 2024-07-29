Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Announces $80.40 Dividend

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, July 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 80.40 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 4.4 %
RBGPF stock opened at $58.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.34. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $77.69.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
