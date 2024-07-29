Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 38,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 214,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 31,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 40.2% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 191,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $182.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.04.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

