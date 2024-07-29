Regal Rexnord (RRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Regal Rexnord has set its FY24 guidance at $9.60-$10.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 9.600-10.400 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Regal Rexnord to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RRX opened at $155.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.59. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $183.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -323.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.67%.

RRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

