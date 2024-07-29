Regional Management (RM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $144.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regional Management to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Stock Performance

NYSE RM opened at $31.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.51. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 54.90 and a quick ratio of 54.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 8,091 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.04 per share, for a total transaction of $243,053.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Regional Management in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Regional Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RM

About Regional Management

(Get Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.