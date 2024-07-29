Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Repligen were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 19.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,495,162.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,495,162.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $140.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.50. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 563.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGEN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

