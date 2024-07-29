Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CoStar Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CoStar Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoStar Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.08.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $78.51 on Monday. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $406,934,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,650,000 after buying an additional 1,773,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,759,000 after buying an additional 982,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,414,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,987,000 after buying an additional 796,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,398,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,249,000 after buying an additional 731,375 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.