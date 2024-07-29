Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.88.

FM stock opened at C$16.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$9.31 and a one year high of C$39.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

