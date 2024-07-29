Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ormat Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Ormat Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Ormat Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ORA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $78.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

In other news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,388,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $356,670,000 after purchasing an additional 63,943 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,638,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,004,000 after acquiring an additional 343,650 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,313,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,552,000 after acquiring an additional 196,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,220,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,041,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,910,000 after acquiring an additional 35,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

