Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cellectar Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Cellectar Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ FY2027 earnings at $1.99 EPS.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 335.4% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,138 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 146.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 708,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 693,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 414,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.
