Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Community Bank System, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research note issued on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Community Bank System’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James cut Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $62.82 on Monday. Community Bank System has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 37,162.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

