Research Analysts Set Expectations for General Motors’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for General Motors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.62. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $9.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GM. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $44.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,628,480.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,880,870.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

