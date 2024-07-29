Research Analysts Set Expectations for LKQ Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of LKQ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.90. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LKQ has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ opened at $40.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. LKQ has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $57.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,897,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,650,234,000 after buying an additional 656,883 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in LKQ by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,398,000 after buying an additional 977,585 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in LKQ by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,251,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,690,000 after buying an additional 626,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,113,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,775,000 after buying an additional 111,124 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in LKQ by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,108,000 after buying an additional 712,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

