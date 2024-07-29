Research Analysts Set Expectations for Loblaw Companies Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.49. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $8.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.02. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of C$13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.29 billion.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$176.43.

TSE L opened at C$168.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$110.52 and a 52-week high of C$171.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$160.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$150.63.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.00, for a total value of C$1,107,600.00. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.00, for a total transaction of C$1,107,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.00, for a total value of C$2,329,880.00. Insiders have sold a total of 83,929 shares of company stock worth $13,160,644 over the last 90 days. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

