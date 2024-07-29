Research Analysts Set Expectations for Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Seagate Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seagate Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.21 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.19 EPS.

STX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $103.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.23. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $113.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $188,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after acquiring an additional 746,395 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Seagate Technology by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,572,000 after acquiring an additional 460,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 586,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,037,000 after acquiring an additional 447,120 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,648 shares of company stock worth $4,705,816 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

