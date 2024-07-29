Research Analysts Set Expectations for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.47. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 3.7 %

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $87.84 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $89.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -105.78%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

