Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.33 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Revvity updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.70-4.80 EPS.

NYSE:RVTY opened at $115.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $131.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RVTY. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

