Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Posts Earnings Results

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.70-4.80 EPS.

Revvity Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $115.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $131.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.46. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RVTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

