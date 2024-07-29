Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.700-4.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVTY. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs raised Revvity to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.14.

RVTY stock opened at $115.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Revvity has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $131.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

