Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77-2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion. Revvity also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.800 EPS.

Revvity Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE RVTY opened at $115.15 on Monday. Revvity has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $131.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average of $106.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

RVTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Revvity to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Revvity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revvity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.