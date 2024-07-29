Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77-2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion. Revvity also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.800 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RVTY. Barclays cut their price target on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Revvity to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.14.

NYSE:RVTY opened at $115.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.82 and its 200 day moving average is $106.46. Revvity has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $131.96.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.33 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Revvity’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

