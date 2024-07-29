Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Richards Packaging Income Stock Performance

Richards Packaging Income has a 52 week low of C$25.52 and a 52 week high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$97.88 million for the quarter.

About Richards Packaging Income

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

