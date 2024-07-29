Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,725 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at $65.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RIO shares. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

