Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.530-0.670 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Robert Half Trading Up 4.0 %

RHI stock opened at $62.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.57. Robert Half has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

