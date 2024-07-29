Robert W. Baird Trims Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Target Price to $115.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.76.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $96.05 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

