Rogers Communications Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.46. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

RCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NYSE RCI opened at $37.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 15,903,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $744,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954,351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,514,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,709,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,888 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $520,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,306 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 37.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,570,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $220,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,894 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,707,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $594,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.75%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

