Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.56. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Rogers Communications Price Performance
Rogers Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.
