Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Roku were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Roku by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 835.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,281 shares of company stock worth $1,567,805 over the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $59.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

