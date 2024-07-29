Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) & Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Head to Head Comparison

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) and Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Root has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allstate has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Root and Allstate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Root $455.00 million 2.22 -$147.40 million ($7.77) -8.73 Allstate $57.09 billion 0.78 -$188.00 million $4.53 37.34

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Root has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allstate. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allstate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

59.8% of Root shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Allstate shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Root shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Allstate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Root and Allstate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 0 5 4 0 2.44 Allstate 1 2 12 1 2.81

Root currently has a consensus target price of $41.89, indicating a potential downside of 38.26%. Allstate has a consensus target price of $178.06, indicating a potential upside of 5.25%. Given Allstate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allstate is more favorable than Root.

Profitability

This table compares Root and Allstate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -17.61% -62.36% -8.64% Allstate 2.31% 14.44% 2.04%

Summary

Allstate beats Root on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. Root, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products through agents, contact centers, and online. The Protection Services segment provides consumer product protection; protection and insurance products, including vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection, road hazard tire and wheel, and paintless dent repair protection; and roadside assistance, device and mobile data collection services, and analytic solutions using automotive telematics information, as well as identity theft protection and remediation services. This segment also offers its products under various brands, including Allstate Protection Plans, Allstate Dealer Services, Allstate Roadside, Arity, Avail, and Allstate Identity Protection. The Allstate Health and Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products; stop-loss and fully insured group health products to employers; and short-term medical and medicare supplement insurance to individuals. The Run-off Property-Liability segment offers property and casualty insurance coverage that primarily relates to policies written during the 1960s through the mid-1980s. The Corporate and Other segment provides debt services, as well as non-insurance operations. It sells its products through agents, independent agents, call and contact centers, retailers, direct to consumer, wholesale partners, and affinity groups, as well as through online and mobile applications. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

