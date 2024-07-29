Roth Mkm Boosts IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $27.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Roth Mkm from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IMAX. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Get IMAX alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IMAX

IMAX Trading Up 3.6 %

IMAX stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $88.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. IMAX’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in IMAX by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in IMAX by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 48,266 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 264,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 37,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in IMAX by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.