Royal Bank of Canada Boosts RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $115.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

RTX has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.69.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. RTX has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $115.82. The firm has a market cap of $151.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.39.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RTX will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 3.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 709,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,180,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 21.1% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

