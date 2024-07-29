Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $318.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $332.00 to $318.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SAM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $328.69.

NYSE:SAM opened at $290.91 on Friday. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $254.40 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,425,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,720,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,086,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,499,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

