Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target to $12.00

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Zynex from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Zynex Stock Down 12.4 %

ZYXI stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.71 million, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.53. Zynex has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Zynex had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at $818,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Zynex by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Zynex by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Zynex during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zynex by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

